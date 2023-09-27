True Detective: Night Country premiere date, full trailer revealed

We have been waiting for a good while now to get a True Detective: Night Country premiere date over at HBO; now, it is official!

Today, the network confirmed that the long-awaited series featuring Jodie Foster and Kali Reis is going to be premiering on Sunday, January 14 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time. There are only six episodes within this batch of episodes and over the course of it, you are going to see a pretty shocking case all about bodies being trapped in a block of ice following a mysterious incident. This is a show that is dark, sinister, and even terrifying at times. Sure, this is a detective drama, but there could be a little bit of horror mixed in here, also.

Now, what are you waiting for to see the official trailer? You can check that out now over here, and we also suggest looking at the full logline below if you haven’t seen it already:

When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Reis) will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.

Danvers and Navarro come from different walks of life and because of that, you better believe that they are going to bring their own individual perspectives to the case. Isn’t that a part of the fun, and also what we really want to see on a show like this? We certainly think so, and we are pretty stoked for what we will have a chance to check out here from start to finish. We just hope that the show looks up to some of the hype, and this is more like season 3 than it is the enormously disappointing season 2.

