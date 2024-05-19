Blue Bloods season 14 filming: How much is left?

Even though Blue Bloods season 14 is now on hiatus from now until the fall, there is still a lot to look forward to here. There are eight more episodes to go and while the emotional series finale will be one of them, there are a lot of great stories along the way.

In general, we do think it’s important to know in here that the cast and crew seem to be consistently moving forward with production on new episodes, and they are not taking a break.

Speaking recently on the Think Big with Michael Zellner podcast, Abigail Hawk (who plays Baker) made it clear that they are actually pretty close to the end of the line:

“It is starting to become very real, we have three episodes left to film … CBS did make the announcement that despite our pleas, crew pleas, fan pleas, it will not [be renewed], but of course hope never dies, it springs eternal and you never know but I think it’s been a nice dose of reality that it is ending. So I am expecting the lows but after lows comes the highs.”

This means that by around the official start of the summer, everyone could be done — with emphasis on the word “could.” We know that there is still that hope that somehow, the show could be saved and another network or streamer could swoop in and bring it back. Nothing seems to be happening right now, but you never know! We tend to still think that the most-likely scenario (slim as it may seem) is that CBS changes their mind, given that they have more of a financial incentive to keep the show around than almost anyone else.

Related – Is Frank going to retire before Blue Bloods wraps up? Here’s what the EP says

What do you think we are going to see through the remainder of Blue Bloods season 14?

How do you think the story is going to end? Share right now in the attached comments, and also come back here for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







