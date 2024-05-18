Blue Bloods series finale: Will Frank Reagan retire?

Following last night’s new episode, we know that there are still eight more episodes left to go in Blue Bloods season 14, and seemingly the series. CBS even aired a tease last night from Donnie Wahlberg indicating the final season is ahead. He and many other cast members would love to do more but in the end, it’s all out of their control. Really, there is only so much that they can do, and the rest is up to some of the corporate powers-that-be.

So if this is the end of the road, how will the story conclude? Speaking to TV Insider, here is what showrunner Kevin Wade had to say about Frank Reagan’s future in particular:

“I’m pretty sure that Frank would stay in his job until the series ended … We didn’t really pursue that avenue because the show is built on him being the police commissioner of New York City. So to take a detour during the last mile, if this is the last mile, I don’t know what he would be doing down at the hardware store or having coffee with old buddies during the day. I always have to look at stuff that generates stories. Police Commissioner of New York generates stories. He’s the CEO of 35,000 cops.”

Based on this quote, it does not seem as though the writers are going to have Frank retire in the near future. Obviously, keeping him as Commissioner does give the show an opportunity to come back for more in the event someone is interested. We just have a hard time personally thinking that in this era of franchises, anyone is ready to send off a series that has such an enormous audience not just in America, but some other parts of the world, as well.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

