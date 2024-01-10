Reacher season 2 episode 7: Do we need an A-M showdown?

We don’t think we have to waste a lot of time in this Reacher season 2 article before getting to A-M. He is clearly one of the most interesting characters this season but at the same time, also one of the most confounding.

Just think about it like this for a moment — we are talking here about someone who is clearly a skilled killer, and one of the most interesting and/or dangerous adversaries that the show has ever presented. Yet, at the same time they remain out there in the wind. They are slowly on their way towards New York and yet, they haven’t faced off with Reacher or the 110th as of yet.

Is the slow-playing of this story altogether sustainable? At the moment, this is something that we’re wondering about and honestly, it’s hard to not obsess over it on some level. There are only two episodes left! You’ve spent all of this time building up this story and yet, there is still no showdown.

One idea that could make sense…

Is there a chance that Langston is the Big Bad for season 2, and that A-M is being set up more for season 3? Our big concern right now is that the endgame feels rushed, especially since this mystery man and/or master of disguise seems to be a really interesting adversary for Reacher. This is someone who can really maneuver their way in and out of trouble, and also does not have to rely on blunt force in the same way that Alan Ritchson’s character sometimes done.

Are we intrigued by him? Sure, but there has to be payoff … and the real concern now is whether or not there is actually an opportunity to have that.

