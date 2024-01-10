Law & Order season 23: See Vincent Riley in new key art!

Eight days before the premiere of Law & Order season 23 on NBC, we are here to present something new! The network has officially unveiled the key art for the upcoming batch of episodes, and it features the arrival of Veep alum Reid Scott as new Detective Vincent Riley.

The character’s name was first reported by TVLine, and the biggest question that we have at present is ultimately quite simple: How is he going to fit in with the group? We don’t tend to think that the goal here is to create a carbon copy of what we saw previously with Cosgrove, mostly because the idea of that does not feel altogether appealing. You want to mix things up and present different dynamics with a show like this; otherwise, what are you doing?

One of the things that we’re most curious about with Scott is what he brings when it comes to a dramatic edge. While we’ve seen him on American Horror Stories and elsewhere, we most associate him with comedy. That’s not something that is at the forefront of the Law & Order brand. This show also is really procedural, which means a separate case every week. While there may be a couple of long-term threads, we don’t think presenting them is top priority.

While season 23 is going to be shorter than what we saw last year due to the industry strikes, we do still believe that the network is going to pack a good bit in. Let’s just hope, at least for now, that all of it feels as dramatic and timely as what we had in the past — and also, that there isn’t that much of a transition for Riley with the rest of the team.

This article was written by Jessica Bunbun.

