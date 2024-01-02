Law & Order season 23 premiere: ‘Freedom of Expression’

The premiere of Law & Order season 23 is coming to NBC in just over two weeks — want to learn more news about it?

Well, the first thing that we can say here is that, to the surprise of virtually no one, we are going to see the show take on a topical case from the get-go. The title here is “Freedom of Expression,” and the setting for the story is a college campus — basically, the sort of place that is always a hotbed of discourse.

Per SpoilerTV, you can see a few more details about what’s ahead courtesy of the Law & Order season 23 premiere synopsis:

In the wake of a murder on campus, the line between free speech and hate speech at a university is examined.

One other important thing to note here

Well, let’s just indicate that we’re going to be seeing presumably the arrival here of Reid Scott as a new detective. If you were not aware, Jeffrey Donovan (Cosgrove) departed the series between seasons, and we of course are curious how that will be addressed on-screen. If we were to throw some sort of guess out here at the moment, we would just say that it will be commented on and the show will move forward without hesitation. This is not the sort of series that really spends a lot of time dwelling on these sort of things, mostly because of syndication and also the show’s desire to keep things going. In real law enforcement, we also imagine that there isn’t a lot of time dealing with exits.

Remember that the entire Law & Order franchise is going to have fewer episodes this season than what we’ve seen in the past due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Still, we anticipate a ton of content.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

