Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD new tonight, 1/10/24?

Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC alongside both Chicago Fire and Chicago PD? The wait has been long, and many of you may be aware at this point that it is over soon.

Unfortunately, “soon” does not equate to it being over just yet! There are no new episodes tonight, but this is the final week we can say that for at least the immediate future. The three Chicago shows are all set to return next week (January 17), and we are already pretty stoked for all sorts of exciting stuff across the board! Sure, be prepared for drama, but also the resolution to some key cliffhangers and teases for whatever the future could hold.

Now, without further ado, go ahead and check out the synopses for all three of the shows below…

Chicago Med season 9 episode 1, “Row Row Row Your Boat on a Rocky Sea” – “When the E.D. is flooded with patients from a crash, the entire team is pulled in to help.”

Chicago Fire season 12 episode 1, “Barely Gone” – “Firehouse 51 is forced to share space with Firehouse 17; Kidd and Herrmann fight over Ritter.”

Chicago PD season 11 episode 1, “Unpacking” – “Upton shadows a crisis prevention team and finds herself at odds with the mental health clinician.”

The episode that probably makes us the most nervous of the group right now is Chicago Fire, mostly because of the amount of uncertainty there. You have the cliffhanger with Mouch, the return of Severide, Brett’s possible engagement, and then also the impending departure of Alberto Rosende after the premiere. Basically, there are four different stories here that could tip the scale in a lot of different directions and you have to do your best to be prepared for that far in advance. We know that in some ways, that is not an altogether easy thing to do since nobody likes to think about the idea of cast members leaving.

