Chicago Fire season 12 premiere spoilers: Is Brett engaged?

While we wait for the Chicago Fire season 12 premiere on NBC, is one of the big cliffhangers for the season already resolved?

First things first here, let’s flashback a little to the end of last season, where we saw the surprise proposal from Casey to Brett. Was she ready to tie the knot with him, especially since they haven’t been together for some time?

Well, let’s just say that some newly-released press photos seem to suggest that Sylvie has made up her mind — after all, she’s wearing an engagement ring!

Now, we don’t want to sit here still and assume that this is 100% a thing that will stick. Why would NBC give us all the information in advance? We don’t want to get ourselves too hyped only to be let down later — but if we are being led astray here, it has to be for a pretty good reason.

The more likely situation here with Brett is that 1) she is engaged and 2) we are building towards a wedding at some point. Kara Killmer is set to leave Chicago Fire by the end of the season and with that, we tend to think that her marrying Casey and heading off to Oregon seems to be the most likely way that this happens. It would allow her as a character to have a happy ending, while at the same time give something similar to Jesse Spencer’s character. It may also give them a much tidier exit than Casey originally had, since it was clear that there were a lot of feelings between the two and they had to figure out if they had a future eventually.

As you wait for the Chicago Fire premiere, just remember this — it’s arriving on January 17! NBC is not revealing one of their other big cliffhangers, and that ties into whether or not Mouch is still alive.

