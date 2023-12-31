Chicago Fire season 12 premiere spoilers: A look at ‘Barely Gone’

In just two and a half weeks, you are going to have a chance to see the Chicago Fire season 12 premiere. Are you ready? The title for this episode is “Barely Gone,” and we are already curious what this is a reference to! On paper, you could argue that it’s a nod to what is going on with Kelly Severide potentially returning to the Windy City; after all, we know that Taylor Kinney is coming back after his absence this past spring!

Now that we’ve said that, the folks at NBC are keeping their cards close to the vest when it comes to what lies ahead there. For now, here is what we can say (per SpoilerTV) all about what lies ahead:

Firehouse 51 is forced to share space with Firehouse 17; Kidd and Herrmann fight over Ritter.

Of course, there is no mention of Severide in here, which is clearly intentional since the powers-that-be don’t want to give all that much away. What we can at least say for now is that there are a few different things that need to be resolved over the course of this episode. In addition to what is going on with Kelly, you also have the matter of resolving the big Mouch cliffhanger. Beyond that, there are also questions about how Gallo is going to be written you, given that Alberto Rosende will be departing after the premiere. (Let’s hope he isn’t killed off, given that this sort of thing does happen a lot with this show.)

Now that we’ve got these details, let’s just hope that we move closer to January 17 in as fast a time as humanly possible. These days may move by at a crawl! Remember also that Chicago Fire will be joined, as always, by its two spin-offs down the road.

