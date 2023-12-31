Chicago Fire season 12 spoilers: Is Sam Carver back?

We know that there are some confirmed departures already during Chicago Fire season 12, with Gallo and Brett leading the way.

With that being said, here we can tease someone coming back in the form of Sam Carver. Jake Lockett’s character has been seen already in behind-the-scenes photos, meaning that he is poised to have at least a meaningful role in the early going.

We would say that Carver is a somewhat polarizing character to a lot of the fandom but, at the same time, you could say that this is intentional. We’re not sure that the writers even wanted him to be seen as a protagonist early on due to his contentious history with Stella, and it has been clear ever since that this guy has his fair share of demons. We saw some positive things about him as season 11 went along, and imagine the appeal of keeping him around is due, at least in part, to the wide array of different uses you have for this character. There is an ambiguity to him that you don’t necessarily have with a lot of other characters out there.

Hopefully, there is going to be a chance to see a lot of different Chicago Fire twists and turns as we move forward. Just remember for a moment that the new season is premiering on Wednesday, January 17 — we’re just two and a half weeks away! Given how long we’ve been stuck waiting to get to this moment, it’s such a wonderful relief to know that there is actually a light at the end of the tunnel here.

The departure of Alberto Rosende as Gallo is poised to happen during the season 12 premiere; meanwhile, we will be losing Kara Killmer as Brett at some point during the season.

