Chicago Fire season 12 premiere spoilers: More on a time jump

We have said this for a while, but it feels like a time jump is likely as we prepare for the Chicago Fire season 12 premiere. How can it not be? We are talking here about a series that tends to take place often in real time, and we don’t get the sense that anyone is really looking to fundamentally shift from that in a substantial way at all.

For some more confirmation on all of this, here is what showrunner Andrea Newman had to say heading into the January 17 premiere to TVLine:

“Yes, there will be some time jump going into the premiere, and viewers and 51 are in it together … There have been big changes, and the 51 gang is on a rollercoaster ride throughout the episode trying to navigate all of it.”

One thing we obviously wondered is if there would be at least part of the premiere set immediately following the season 11 finale before the show jumped forward; based on this quote, though, that may not be the case. There are two things that the writers do have to address pretty immediately here — the fate of Mouch, whose life was in danger at the end of last season, and then also whether or not Brett and Casey are engaged. These are not things you can wait on, so we imagine that they will be tackled in some creative way. The same goes for Kelly Severide — Taylor Kinney is going to be returning to the show, but are things rosy for his character and Stella Kidd? That’s another question to wonder. (In a lot of ways, you can argue that this is a premiere FULL of questions. We’ll have to see how many are properly tackled.)

Given that we do have a little while to go until this series is back, we are at least anticipating a few more pieces of info along the way. Cross your fingers accordingly!

