Chicago Fire season 12 spoilers: A Severide, Stella tease

We are starting to inch closer and closer to the Chicago Fire season 12 premiere, and we are eager to say it is only four weeks away! On Wednesday, January 17, the entire Chicago lineup is going to be back on NBC.

The main thing that we are here to talk about, though, is the firefighter drama, which seems to have three different priorities entering the first episode. It has to find a way to reveal Mouch’s fate, address the Casey – Brett proposal, and also resolve Severide’s whereabouts within the span of a single hour. While it remains to be seen how each of them will be tackled, we can at least say something more on Kelly right now.

Thanks to a new report from TVLine, we have a new tease from the official season 12 premiere logline: “An arson case tests Kidd and Severide’s relationship.” This episode, by the way, is titled “Barely Gone” — what is that a reference to? It certainly does not feel like it is tied solely to Severide, given that he was actually gone for a good span of time and that is certainly something that we don’t want to diminish here.

We should note that while Taylor Kinney is going to be back for the premiere and hopefully a while after that, we do still have questions about his future. Meanwhile, Kara Killmer is 100% leaving during the season at some point, and whether or not Christian Stolte is sticking around is dependent entirely on how the Mouch situation is resolved.

In other words, we 100% understand if you are a little bit nervous entering the season. It’s hard not to be thanks to everything that is going on!

