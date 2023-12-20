Chicago Fire season 12 premiere: A Brett, Casey answer?

As we get ourselves increasingly excited to see the Chicago Fire season 12 premiere, why not discuss Brett and Casey for a moment? After all, how can we not? These two characters ended off season 11 in a fascinating spot thanks to one simple thing: A proposal.

Are we going to see Jesse Spencer and Kara Killmer’s characters get engaged? There is an easy argument to make that we will, especially when you consider the fact that the producers need to figure out a way to write out Killmer from the show at some point. You can make the argument that the two are going to go off and live a life together in Oregon, and that would open the door for either of them to return down the road.

Sure, we can’t confirm in any way whether or not these two characters are going to get married soon — but you will have a chance to learn more about the other side of the proposal in the premiere. Check out some of what executive producer Andrea Newman had to say per TVLine:

“Brett’s answer to Casey’s proposal is a mystery that’s revealed in the premiere, during an incident at 51 where Violet has to get creative to save the day.”

The premiere is coming your way on Wednesday, January 17 — it is less than a month away! Given how long we are stuck waiting to get answers on some other shows, this isn’t too bad.

It remains to be seen when Killmer is actually going to exit the show, but a lot of early indications right now suggest that it will happen at some point during the season. We’re going to go ahead and get prepared emotionally far in advance — it feels like the right thing to do.

