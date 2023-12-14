Chicago Fire season 12 spoilers: Who is Jake Gibson?

As we get ourselves prepared to see Chicago Fire season 12 over on NBC, why not talk about a new addition? Given some of the significant exits coming up here with Alberto Rosende and Kara Killmer, it made some sense that another new character arrived at Firehouse 51.

With that in mind, prepare to meet Jake Gibson. According to a report from Deadline, How to Get Away with Murder alum Rome Flynn (who you may otherwise know as Gabriel Maddox) is going to be recurring as this aforementioned character, with an option being there for him to still appear long-term. The character is described as “a fearless former amateur boxer with a dark past who lands on Truck’s radar after a heroic act.” Basically, doesn’t this sound like the perfect person to come into the show and deliver some action sequences?

The strangest thing to us about this character comes via their name — we already tend to think that we’re going to be comparing them often to Jack Gibson from Station 19. We’re honestly not sure why they decided to even name him this.

Still, Flynn is a fantastic actor and we feel pretty confident that he will do incredibly well in this role. Also, we’ve seen enough Chicago Fire at this point to have a lot of faith in what the writers are bringing to the table with newcomers. Change certainly feels inevitable when it comes to this world, mostly due to the fact that this universe constantly loses series regulars for one reason or another. Sometimes, the moves are financial in nature. At other points, the performers simply want to move on.

You will see Rome’s first appearance on Chicago Fire in the second episode of the season. Meanwhile, the premiere is currently slated to premiere on Wednesday, January 17.

