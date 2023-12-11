Chicago Fire season 12: New Taylor Kinney footage!

We may be waiting to see Chicago Fire season 12 premiere until the middle of January, but we’ve got an early gift to share today!

If you head over to the official One Chicago YouTube Channel, you can see the first bit of footage for the new season, one that also features a look at Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) reuniting with Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo). She made it clear at the end of season 11 that she would be looking to bring him back to the city and now, that has happened. So what’s going to be happening from here? That remains to be seen.

Judging from the clothing that Kelly is wearing in the brief little scene, it’s clear that he is back as a part of the Chicago Fire Department, and we hope that he is staying put for a good while. After all, there is so much transition happening elsewhere in the world right now! Remember that we’re going to be seeing Alberto Rosende and Kara Killmer leave at some point over the next several months, and the circumstances around these exits remain unclear. We do tend to think that we’ll be seeing a new addition or two as a result of it and with that in mind, we’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for more news.

Chicago Fire is of course going to be joined on the schedule by Chicago Med / Chicago PD, and we do think that we’re going to be seeing some more footage of all of these shows moving forward. The important thing to remember here, at least for now, is that filming only started up a couple of weeks ago! It’s going to take some time to give us more in the way of larger promos for what lies ahead here.

