Chicago Fire season 12: Is Taylor Kinney back on set?

What is happening when it comes to Taylor Kinney on Chicago Fire season 12? We’ve certainly had questions on that for a while. How can we not? The actor was MIA for a significant chunk of season 11 as he took a personal leave, and while we knew he’d be back at some point, there were also still questions about how it would happen.

While we can’t share too much when it comes to the story right now for Kelly Severide, we are at least happy to say that the actor is very much back on set! There are multiple pictures of him alongside his co-stars circulating across the internet, and that’s a sign he will be coming back pretty early on this season.

At the conclusion of season 11, Kelly’s wife Stella (Miranda Rae Mayo) made it clear that she was going to bring him back to Chicago. Will that have already happened in the premiere, or are we going to watch it play out? That’s something that we’ll have to wait and see on, as it depends on whether or not there is going to be some sort of significant time jump as we move forward. Remember that the show is not premiering until January 17, so it is possible that the writers could try to set the story in relatively real-time.

In general, we hope that Kinney is around for a significant chunk of season 12, especially when you consider the other changes that are out there with Chicago Fire already. Remember that Kara Killmer (Brett) is departing at some point this season, whereas Alberto Rosende (Gallo) will be exiting following the premiere. There is a lot of turnover across the entire franchise in general right now, and we don’t want to see it happen with one of the foundational stars.

