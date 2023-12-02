Why is Alberto Ronsende leaving Chicago Fire, Blake Gallo?

Why is Alberto Rosende leaving Chicago Fire? Ever since the news of his departure as Blake Gallo was confirmed, this was a big question.

Thankfully, we have a little more clarity on this subject already, and it seems as though this decision was his and his alone. In a new post on his Instagram Stories, the Shadowhunters alum thanked everyone for the experiences he had on board the NBC drama:

“When I decided to end my time with Chicago [Fire this season], it wasn’t easy … The people I’ve met were truly special, the friendships I’ve made will last a lifetime and story I got to tell was one that made me proud. Can’t wait to see what else is in store and I wish everyone the best in shooting the rest of the season!”

For those who have not heard, Rosende will be appearing in the season 12 premiere and beyond that, the future remains unclear. Is there a chance that Gallo could return down the road? Well, a lot of that depends heavily on whether or not he ends up getting killed off. This is one of those shows that does have a tendency to take characters out to validate the idea that “no one is safe.” Something bad could happen, but we like to imagine that the door could be left open.

Remember now that the Chicago Fire premiere is coming on NBC on Wednesday, January 17. Also, Alberto is not the only series regular slated to depart. At some point during the season (likely later than the premiere), we are going to see the departure of Kara Killmer as Sylvie Brett. It is a little bit easier to imagine how this character could be written off, as she may just leave to be with Matt Casey in Oregon. Remember that he proposed, after all!

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Chicago Fire now, including more details on production

What do you think is going to happen to Gallo during the Chicago Fire season 12 premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some more updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







