Chicago Fire season 12: See Miranda Rae Mayo back on set!

As many of you who may be big-time Chicago Fire fans know, this is absolutely a day worth celebrating. Production has officially started on season 12 of the NBC drama and with that, we’re now in a spot where we’re excited to see where things progress and what the future holds for these characters.

If you head over to Miranda Rae Mayo’s Instagram Stories now, you can see a brief tease of her as Stella Kidd on set alongside Kara Killmer as Brett (who will be departing this season) as well as Hanako Greensmith, who plays Violet. Everyone is back in their Firehouse 51’s finest, prepared for whatever their next chapter will be.

To date, there are a lot of details about this upcoming batch of episodes that remain unclear and understandably so. Why are the producers going to give away some of their big cliffhangers. Take Kelly Severide, for example. We do know that Taylor Kinney is going to be returning at some point as this character; however, most of the finer details about it are not currently clear. The same goes for how Brett will depart the show, if Mouch survives the cliffhanger, or what sort of other problems that some of these characters could be facing. We certainly think that there’s a lot that will be brought to the table, and we’ll see all of it start to unfold will we get around to Wednesday, January 17.

In the end, let’s just rejoice now that the fact that everyone is finally back to work and with that, they can get back to creating this world that we all love so much. We know the next few months will be really busy with everyone working to get a lot done over a short period of time; we just hope that in the end, the results are everything that we want them to be.

