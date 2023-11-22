Chicago Fire season 12: Kara Killmer prepares for her final season

As many of you know at this point, Kara Killmer is leaving Chicago Fire at some point during season 12. While there aren’t too many specifics yet as to how this is going to happen, it is something we’re aware of — and, of course, it’s a reason to get a bit misty-eyed. She’s been such a huge part of Firehouse 51 and this world for years, and it really does not feel like anything within this world is going to be the same without her.

With this being said, we are still happy that through a lot of this process, we are getting a few more behind-the-scenes teases from the actress. Just check out what she posted on Instagram this week:

Filming prep week! Makeup @chicagomakeupartists! Fittings with Sue! Special effects with the whole crew! My very last Ambo driving training today…😢😛 Everything is coming together to bring you an awesome season 12!

Clearly, Killmer is happy to be sending off her character in a big way, but how is that going to happen? The obvious guess here is that Sylvie Brett says yes to marrying Casey and eventually moves to Oregon in order to be with him. We can’t say for sure that this is going to happen, mostly because this is a universe that loves doing all sorts of twists and turns; yet, we have a hard time thinking that One Chicago either wants or needs to have some sort of terrible twist where Brett is killed off. They already have a possible exit planted within the story already, and they may have known that this was even coming at some point near the end of season 11.

For now, be prepared to see the Chicago Fire premiere on NBC when we get around to January 17. We’re sure that NBC will be in no real hurry to tease a lot of what’s coming, but we still hope for a few previews here and there.

What do you want to see on Kara Killmer before her departure from Chicago Fire?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do, remember to come back to get some other updates that you 100% do not want to miss.

