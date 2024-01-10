The Last of Us season 2 spoilers: Who is playing Jesse?

Fresh off the casting of Abby for The Last of Us season 2 at HBO, there is another name to add to the list. This time around, we are speaking about Jesse, and for those of you who have played the games, you know how important that he is.

We don’t want to give anything major away here, but we can at least share the description for the character per TVLine: “[Jesse is] a pillar of his community who puts everyone else’s needs before his own, sometimes at terrible cost.”

Now, let’s get more into casting, shall we? Per the aforementioned website, Young Mazino of Beef fame is going to be playing the part, and we know that he’s got quite the pedigree already as a performer. This will be a chance to expand on that further, as well as see him greatly impact the journey of some important people on the show.

In a joint statement, here is what co-creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann had to say:

“Young is one of those rare actors who is immediately undeniable the moment you see him … We’re so lucky to have him, and we can’t wait for the audience to see Young shine in our show.”

Filming for The Last of Us is going to be taking place largely throughout the coming months, with the plan being to have season 2 premiere at some point moving into 2025. We’d hope for it to be early on in the year, but we don’t want to make any sort of broad assumptions given that there is a lot of post-production that also needs to be done with a show like this.

