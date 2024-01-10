Criminal Record season 1 episode 3: The Hayes Lane caller…

As we move into Criminal Record season 1 episode 3, it feels pretty clear that the Hayes Lane caller is front and center in just about everything. How can they not be?

Well, let’s just start things off here with a quick refresher that the caller is still out there. Despite June’s initial belief that she and Maria, who fell from the building, were the same woman, they are not. She was played by Daniel Hegarty in a move to destroy her confidence in credibility. Near the end of episode 2, we saw a woman who appeared to be her in the back of a car. Were they being driven around by Daniel? It’s possible, as this mystery person did have white hair and we cannot rule out this possibility in the slightest.

We know that at this point in the story, there are a myriad of questions that need to be answered and in that way, the Hayes Lane caller is just one of many on the list. However, they are clearly important when it comes to uncovering who really killed Adelaide Burrows, and we expect June to stop at nothing to find her. From there, though, they have to then find their boyfriend, and then also establish truth that the story is credibility and that Errol Mathis is actually innocent.

What’s working against June moving forward? Procedure, for starters. Also, that for whatever reason, Daniel does not want this case dug up. It is the real reason why he continues to move a few steps ahead of her at every turn. Either he is an extremely dirty cop, or he’s protecting someone close to him who is. Or, is it possible that he’s just afraid of possible mistakes?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

