Criminal Record season 1 episode 2: Who killed Adelaide Burrows?

Now that we are two episodes into Apple TV+’s incredible intense Criminal Record, there is so much to ponder over. What is the top question? Is there a top question?

Well, we should at least start things off by noting this: Front and center at this point should be questions aplenty surrounding Adelaide Burrows. The character technically died many years ago and in theory, there is someone behind bars for the crime already in Errol Mathis. This is where things begin to get infinitely more complicated.

After all, consider the following: Errol’s confession was under a state of confusion, as he was just suffering from a head injury and was in a delirious state. He later retracted it and at that point, it didn’t matter. Clearly, Daniel Hegarty is desperate to ensure that June Lenker, a young detective played by Cush Jumbo, does not dig in the past. Whether deliberately or unintentionally, there are layers of misconduct all around this case.

If Errol didn’t kill Burrows, who did?

Well, this is where things get even trickier. Is it Clive Silcox? The second episode established further that he and Errol had a connection the past, and he has a rather extensive record beyond just the murder of Maria, which took place at the end of the premiere / the start of episode 2. It is easy to look at him as the responsible party and yet, there are still questions. June was not allowed to question him about Adelaide, and it also appears that Silcox may not have been the man the Hayes Lane caller was speaking about at the start of the series. This person is still out there, and they are the key to solving this rather complicated puzzle.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

