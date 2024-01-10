Fargo season 5 episode 10 (finale) promo: Dot’s big showdown

Next week you’re going to see Fargo season 5 episode 10 arrive on FX — are you ready for absolute madness? We anticipate through the final installment that we’re going to see a lot of bloody battles, and there is at least a chance that one or two major characters die.

Based on the promo for what lies ahead at this point, we would just say to get yourselves set up for carnage moving into all directions.

As you know already from the end of episode 9, Dot is now armed thanks to Munch. Also, she’s got an opportunity now to fight back, but will she? We’re fairly confident that she will do everything in her power, but the actual results here remains to be seen. The promo certainly hints that Witt is going to do his best to locate her while Roy keeps fighting back. Munch, meanwhile, is … having a drink? Does he just think that his job is done at this point?

If there is a real x-factor at this point, we tend to think that it’s Gator. We know what happened regarding him at the end of episode 9 and by virtue of that, we’re curious as to if there’s anything more that can be done. He is a real victim of a terrible upbringing and while he has done some terrible things, we do still think there is a tiny chance that he could make a step in the right direction. Of course, there could still be consequences on the other side, and we would not be shocked if he ends this season either dead or in prison.

What do you most want to see moving into Fargo season 5 episode 10?

Who do you think could die, if anyone? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to ensure you don’t miss any other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

