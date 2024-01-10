Fargo season 5 episode 10 (finale) spoilers: Who will survive?

Next week on FX, we are going to finally have a chance to see Fargo season 5 episode 10 — otherwise known as the all-important finale. “Bisquik” is when everything is going to come to a head and yes, there is some irony in such an important story having such a lighthearted name.

Then again, hasn’t this show always loved their irony to a certain extent? We tend to at least think so. This is one of those stories that is going to be all about trying to find a way to inflict carnage at the end of its seasons and it feels like now, we are on the cusp of all-out war at Roy Tillman’s ranch. The feds are there, he’s got his father-in-law’s militia, and there’s also the issue of that tank that we’ve seen in the previews already!

Now, we realize that the Fargo season 5 episode 10 synopsis below does not exactly give a lot away when it comes to the story ahead — then again, how much more did it really need to say? Take a look below:

Lorraine makes a visit; Dot bakes some biscuits.

Does anyone else think that these “biscuits” are going to be tied towards some sort of larger plan to stop Roy? Is she going to just try and burn the whole house down? At this point, this is something that we do think could be happening.

In general, we do think there’s a chance that a lot of crazy stuff could happen here and for now, Dot’s got a chance of making it out alive. We tend to think that Roy or someone else among the bad team is going to die, mostly because it’s hard to imagine creator Noah Hawley wanting to tell a story where the good guys lose entirely.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

