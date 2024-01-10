Fargo season 5 episode 9: Did Munch leave Gator blinded?

We certainly had a feeling that entering Fargo season 5 episode 9, we were going to see some of the biggest moments yet. All things considered, it was hard not to! This was the penultimate episode before the finale and within that, we know that there was an all-out battle taking place at Roy Tillman’s ranch.

At this point, one thing that we can also go ahead and say is quite simple: Gator won’t be any use to Jon Hamm’s character anymore. Instead, he’s been left blinded and alone following what happened with Ole Munch.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for upcoming FARGO videos!

From the moment that Munch was in the car last week, it was fair to assume that something like this was going to happen. Joe Keery’s character has done some bad things, including killing that old woman who was housing Munch for a lot of the season. You can consider what happened here revenge, but it was a bit more complicated than that. Munch could’ve killed him, but chose not to and instead, made him into the very thing that Roy hates: “The Useless Hand,” otherwise known as the title for this episode.

As Roy walked away from his ailing son at the end of this episode, we are left with the rather-enormous question of what is going to be done from here. If you are Gator, do you try to turn to Dot? We at least think there’s a chance of that from a vantage point of compassion, something that he really needs. Based on what we’ve seen throughout most of the season (and not just tonight), there are not a lot of other people out there willing to give that to him.

Related – Get more news on Fargo now, including more of what is coming up in the finale

What did you think about the overall events of Fargo season 5 episode 9?

Do you think that we could see Gator turn on his father at this point? Be sure to share below! Once you do just that, come back — there are other updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







