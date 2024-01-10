Is FBI, FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted new tonight, 1/9/24?

Is FBI new tonight on CBS? Are we going to have a chance to see it arrive along with FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International?

We certainly know that the further we get into the year, the more that the enthusiasm for more of this world is going to be out there. The simple question is simply this: When we’ll actually have a chance to see more arrive. The final news on the subject is both good and bad, all things considered.

First and foremost, the bad — the entire franchise remains off the air tonight. However, we will be seeing all three of the shows in just a little over a month! The premieres are going to start airing on Tuesday, February 13, and you can see synopses for all of them below.

FBI season 6 episode 1, “All the Rage” – When a bus explosion kills several innocent people, the team jumps into action to take down the responsible terrorist organization. Meanwhile, Scola tries to balance fatherhood with the job, on the sixth season premiere of FBI, Tuesday, Feb 13 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

FBI: International season 3 episode 1, “June” – The Fly Team, with the help of their new intel analyst, Special Agent Amanda Tate (new series regular Christina Wolfe), works to clean up the pieces left behind after a massive explosion rocks headquarters and their key suspect slips away, on the third season premiere of FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, Feb. 13 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

FBI: Most Wanted season 5 episode 1, “Above & Beyond” – When a mysterious deal goes south, leaving behind multiple bodies, the Fugitive Task Force heads to Virginia to put the pieces together with the help of a familiar face and new addition to the team, Special Agent Nina Chase (new series regular Shantel VanSanten). Also, Remy continues to grapple with the aftermath of connecting with his long-lost nephew, on the fifth season premiere of FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, Feb. 13 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

In the end, just know this: The premieres for all of these shows are going to set the table for a lot of other great stuff the rest of the way. We really just hope that you’re prepared.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

