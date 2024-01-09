The Curse season 1 episode 10 (finale): More time jump talk

Just in case anyone had not heard, there is one thing that we know already entering The Curse season 1 episode 10: A time jump is coming.

How big of one are we talking about? Think months — that’s all that Showtime has said. Yet, we tend to think that the end of episode 9 holds some clues as to what we’re going to see…

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for THE CURSE videos!

Flashback for a moment to the end of this episode. Whitney tried to indicate to Asher that she wanted to split up, and that she didn’t really see anything in him anymore. He responded by doubling and then tripling down on their relationship, insisting that he would find a way to be better and do whatever he could to support her. None of it felt healthy, and it also felt like Emma Stone’s character does not have a way to escape all of this.

Given that the finale is titled “Green Queen,” don’t be surprised if the episode features the HGTV show coming on the air, plus whatever the consequences of that are. Maybe they will find themselves more when it comes to semi-household names but at the same time, face even more problems. They haven’t actually helped the community much at all given that 1) the coffee shop seems to be for show, 2) everyone is stealing the jeans, 3) one of their home-buyers has already gotten rid of the specialty oven, and 4) the only person who actually wanted a passive home was not someone who aligned with Whitney’s vision.

Basically, this entire world is a mess, and there is a legitimately good chance that it is going to get messier before we get to the very end of things.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Curse now, including the chances of a season 2

What do you think the time jump entering The Curse season 1 episode 10 really means?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







