The Curse season 2: Does awards season impact renewal odds?

Last night, The Curse got an added bit of publicity from the Golden Globes, and in a couple of different ways. Emma Stone was nominated for Actress in a Drama Series and while she did not win, she did end up getting a trophy for Poor Things. With that, she was a mainstay of the night and moving forward, we also tend to wonder this: Will it increase the odds that the Showtime series comes back?

In some ways, you can argue that the first season is in a better spot right now than ever before. We are entering the finale later this week and there is a ton of buzz about the show, which also features Nathan Fielder and Benny Safdie. There are theories out there suggesting that any of the main characters could die and yet, there are questions aplenty surrounding a possible season 2. We personally predict that the finale will stand on its own, but there could be a door possibly open.

We do think that the Golden Globe buzz for The Curse — and even Stone’s buzz for Poor Things entering Oscar season — ultimately does help the show’s future. However, does it only help it if Emma returns? Her future feels the most ambiguous as Whitney, and for a couple of reasons. Obviously, you have whatever could happen to her character as she feels trapped in her marriage to Asher — at least if she wants the HGTV show to work. Then, you have to wonder whether she’d be interested in doing more. She was happy to sign on for the season, but she’s got no shortage of opportunities elsewhere.

All of this is, for now, theoretical ahead of the finale … but we do think it is something to monitor.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

