Law & Order: SVU season 25: David Krumholtz appearing

While you wait to see Law & Order: SVU season 25 premiere on NBC in just a couple of weeks, we have more great news to share!

In a new post on Instagram, David Krumholtz himself confirmed that he will be appearing in at least one episode. Given that he said that he’s been on-set, we suppose that it is possible that there could be more than one episode at the end of the day. We’ll have to wait and see on that. You most likely know David from Numb3rs and a wide array of other shows over the years, and we know that he can tackle a wide array of different parts.

In general, one of the things that we know about this particular season is that it’s chance for yet another evolution. There still is not much news when it comes to whether or not Muncy will be replaced, or if we are just going to go with a smaller team. In terms of guest stars we know already that we’re going to be seeing a little bit more when it comes to Kelli Giddish as Rollins; meanwhile, we’re still hoping that there are going to be some crossovers here and there with Law & Order: Organized Crime. We do tend to think that we’re going to be seeing Benson and Stabler around each other once more, right? That’s at least what we hope.

In general, let’s just say that we’re prepared for a pretty wide array of twists and turns, and for the producers to throw us through a loop with some cases that could be a lot more complicated than they first appear to be on the surface.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on the Law & Order: SVU premiere and what to expect

What do you most want to see from David Krumholtz on Law & Order: SVU season 25?

Is there anything more that you are especially excited to be down the road? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







