Superman & Lois season 4 filming begins; premiere title

Are you eager to see something more on Superman & Lois season 4? It has been a long time coming, but filming is underway!

In a new post on Twitter, Elizabeth Tulloch herself confirmed the news, while also indicating that the title for the first episode is “The End & the Beginning.” We tend to believe that the comic-book adaptation has saved some of the best for last across this final season, especially when you think about the fact that we are going to be seeing a lot more in the way of Michael Cudlitz as Lex Luthor. He is now a series regular; unfortunately, a lot of the other regulars from last season, save for Lois and Clark’s family, no longer have that status.

We know that the fourth season is going to be the final one at The CW and in a lot of ways, that is bittersweet. However, at the same time it’s somewhat of a miracle we even have it due to the way the network is cost-cutting these days. We tend to think that the opportunity to conclude the story is based primarily on quality. It’s quite a shame that one of the best Superman stories of the past twenty years exists somewhat under the radar, where a number of people have not had a chance to check it out. Not only has this show managed to capture the power of Superman, but also the humanity of Clark Kent and everyone close to him. It has brought us so many emotional moments and great performances from Tulloch and Tyler Hoechlin.

As we move forward here, the best thing that we can hope for is that there are some more teases — and that we’ll at least learn a premiere date within the coming months.

