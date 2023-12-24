Superman & Lois season 4 premiere date: Winter hopes

Is there a chance that we are going to learn a Superman & Lois season 4 premiere date at some point this winter? We don’t have to make this too complicated — we think there is a pretty great chance of it.

After all, we do think that for a lot of people out there, it’s a surprise that we don’t have a return date for the show already. As for the reason why, it has a good bit to do with the fact that The CW is currently taking things slow when it comes to premiering their scripted originals. There are some parts of this that are very-much tied into the industry strikes from earlier this year; beyond that, we tend to think that they want to air these seasons with as few repeats in the middle as possible.

Odds are, you will learn a season 4 premiere date for the Tyler Hoechlin series at some point this winter and if we had to guess, we would say that it will be back in March or April. Be prepared for Lex Luthor to play an extremely important role in the final chapter, which is also poised to have more super showdowns and family moments than ever before.

While the run of Superman & Lois may be shorter than a lot of people initially expected, we do think there’s something to be said for going out on both your own terms and on a high note. This show has been able to appeal to the human side of Clark in a way that a lot of other projects have not, and it is a further testament to the quality of the work from a lot of people involved in this show from top to bottom.

Now, let’s just cross our fingers and hope that they stick the landing.

