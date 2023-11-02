Superman & Lois season 4 will be final season, The CW confirms

We’ve been worried for a while that Superman & Lois season 4 could be the final one on The CW; now, it is official.

According to a report from TVLine, the network is poised to say goodbye to the superhero saga at the end of the upcoming episodes. There are multiple reasons why this should not be a shock, starting with the fact that Warner Bros. Discovery likely wanted this story to end before they have their new Superman film in theaters. Meanwhile, Superman & Lois was hit by a number of budget cuts entering its ten-episode season, including a smaller main cast as well as fewer writers.

In a statement, here is what The CW president Brad Schwartz had to say on the subject:

“Over the last three seasons, Superman & Lois redefined both the superhero genre and family drama as Tyler, Elizabeth and the entire cast effortlessly portrayed these classic characters with new layers of depth and complexity that had never before been explored in the Superman universe … We are grateful for the years of hard work and graceful storytelling from the show’s writers, producers, actors and crew, as well as our terrific partners at Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Productions. As Superman embarks on his final flight, the team is leaving us with an absolutely epic 10-episode must-watch-every-minute farewell to one of the most legendary CW families ever.”

Meanwhile, co-showrunners Todd Helbing and Brent Fletcher added the following to the aforementioned website:

“While we’re sad to say goodbye to Superman & Lois at the end of Season 4, we’re grateful for the time we’ve had with our amazing cast, crew, vfx teams, editors, musical geniuses, and writers. Since the day this show was first discussed, it was about family. And that’s what was created — on and off screen. We’d like to thank our partners at Berlanti Productions, DC, WB and The CW for their endless support and enthusiasm during this journey…and give a very special thank you to all the fans for tuning in. We’re thrilled about what we have in store in our final season, and can’t wait for everyone to watch as Superman, Lois and all our heroes face off against the biggest threat in the show’s history — Lex Luthor.”

Be prepared for Superman to put on his cape one finale time for The CW in 2024; production has yet to begin due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, but let’s hope that the story lives up to the hype. Tyler Hoechlin has proven to be both an exceptional Superman and Clark Kent, and that is hard to do.

