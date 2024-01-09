Echo season 2: Is it renewed, canceled over at Disney+?

Following the launch of Echo season 1 over on Disney+ today, is there a chance that a season 2 is coming up?

Well, first and foremost here, we should start by knowing that the show is a pretty big risk for both Marvel and the aforementioned streaming service. This is the first TV-MA original show that they’ve uploaded exclusively for this service. Also, they are both giving you the entire thing at once and marking it a Marvel “Spotlight” show, meaning that it is separate in a way from the rest of the MCU and you don’t have to know what is going on in order to enjoy it.

For the time being, though, there are no official plans for a season 2 one way or another. It could come back, but Echo could just as easily fall off into a TV void somewhere. It is really quite easy to envision a scenario where either one of these things happen. We certainly would like to see something more happen here within the relatively near future, but it is dependent on a handful of different factors. First and foremost, there has to be a story to present — also, there needs to be a reasonable viewership.

The biggest concern that we have at present is that Marvel and Disney have not exactly been hitting a lot of home runs as of late when it comes to their releases. Several movies have been disappointments and while Loki was largely a success, at the same time Secret Invasion proved to be one of the biggest disappointments in quite some time, especially when you consider the overall popularity of the role played by Samuel L. Jackson.

Remember that no matter how things turn out here, technically Disney+ does not have to say anything one way or another. They have time to figure things out!

