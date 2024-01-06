Echo season 1: Alaqua Cox talks surprise rating

As you prepare for the arrival of Echo season 1 at Disney+ next week, there is absolutely a lot to consider! This show, after all, is going to be looking to break the mold in a number of different ways. We are talking about a five-episode series that is about a character often under-represented in comic-book circles, and one that also is rated TV-MA — the first of any of the Marvel series heading to that streaming service.

So why is that happening? Well, it seems to be in part due to the producers and the streaming service figuring out that is the best medium for the story of Maya Lopez. This is also a Marvel Spotlight show, which means that it does not necessarily tie in much to the rest of the MCU continuity. You can sit back and enjoy it without too much regard for anything else that is going on.

Speaking to TVLine, star Alaqua Cox had the following to say about what makes Echo stand out further from this clearly-complicated pack:

“I’m able to make my own show, and the fact that it’s [rated TV-MA] for the first time and it’s also going to Hulu for the first time and Disney+, and they’re dropping all the episodes? It kind of feels like, ‘Oh, cool. I’m making history.’ … But I’m very excited for it.”

Our sentiment at present is rather simple: We just hope that there is going to be an opportunity to see a lot of big surprises on this show, but also the closest thing that we’ve seen since Daredevil on Netflix in quite some time. We know that there are going to be multiple characters from that show who turn up in Echo, and that is before even acknowledging the upcoming Daredevil: Born Again series that is also coming to Disney+ at some point down the road.

