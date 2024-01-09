Ted Lasso season 4: Another star talks possible return

We’ve noted that over the past few days, there has been at least some chatter about a possible season 4 of Ted Lasso. There have been a few behind-the-scenes comments, and then yesterday Hannah Waddingham expressed at the Golden Globes that she’s been pushing Jason Sudeikis to consider more.

Now, here is where we remind you for a moment that Apple TV+ never confirmed that season 3 is the final one. We know that there could be plenty of stories left to tell — or, at least provided that the title character comes back to England. Otherwise, you’re looking at a spin-off and at this point, that is a totally different thing.

The latest star to speak about the future at this point is none other than Phil Dunster, who you may know as Jamie Tartt. Speaking to Collider, he does indicate that he might be interested in coming back, but only if there is a story in line with what has been done already:

My honest answer to that is really, only if the minds that be – Jason [Sudeikis] and Brendan [Hunt] and Joe Kelly and Bill Lawrence – feel like it would be with integrity. No one would forgive us or them for making something just for the sake of it. There’s enough content. We don’t need any more just for the sake of it. Of course, there are potential things that could happen there. Do I feel closure? Yeah, I kind of do. That doesn’t mean that anything will not happen, at all. That’s just my perception on it because it feels like we culminated that together. Sure, I would love to do more, but again, I would only want them to do it if they felt like it was something that came from the heart and soul. And I think it would. I don’t think that they would do if it wasn’t that, not least because Twitter would lose their collective minds, and then we’d have to live with that and that would probably be a bit of a nightmare.

We honestly do think already that there are some people who consider the third season to be a little bit of a letdown, and another chapter would be a sort of redemption. (Personally, we think season 3 was solid, albeit a step down from the first two.)

