Ted Lasso season 4: Star talks future at Golden Globes

The past week or so has been interesting when it comes to fans of Ted Lasso — is there more hope now for a season 4?

Well, we should start off here by nothing that little is certain, but Apple TV+ never confirmed that season 3 would be the final one. There has been a lot more internet scuttlebutt on that lately, and Hannah Waddingham was asked about the prospect of more while at the Golden Globes.

Speaking on the subject further to Entertainment Tonight, here is some of what the actress had to say in jest:

“I don’t know what is wrong with [Jason Sudeikis] … It’s ridiculous. Even the other night I was like, ‘Dude.’ Honestly I was because why would you take the biggest hug away? … Because he is smart he can subvert the conversation and distract. Before you know it, you are talking about something else. Who knows. But the fact that it is so beloved, I don’t think any of us will get over the love the show has had [since the start].”

Our feeling right now is pretty simple: If the right story is there, we tend to think there will be more. Everyone seems interested in coming back, and we honestly think the show needs another chance to stick the landing after the season 3 finale felt a little bit cold. The first two seasons were absolutely magic; while season 3 had its moments, it also had a really bizarre decision to have Michelle Lasso date her former therapist. That’s something that never felt right within the story and left a bad taste in our mouths.

Can we just get back to feeling good about this show again? Let’s hope…

