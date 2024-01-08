Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 1 episode 5: Meet Ares

As you prepare to see Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 1 episode 5 on Disney+ tomorrow night, why not meet Ares? Wrestling superstar Adam Copeland is coming on board now as the mythical God of War, so what all is he going to bring to the table here? Let’s just say a lot of chaos and drama … but also a deal that Annabeth, Percy, and Grover may need to accept.

If you head over to TV Insider, you can get a much larger preview now for what lies ahead, one that features at the center of it Ares making it clear that if they want his help, he is going to want a certain shield in return. Are they going to be able to find it? Well, apparently it is at a nearby amusement part, which we tend to think is far more chaotic than it appears to be at the moment.

If you do love what this show has brought to the table over the years, odds are you are also going to enjoy this. Percy Jackson and the Olympians looks to be giving you some great characters and beyond just that, plenty of action at the same time.

Crazy as it may seem, we are already at the halfway point of the season! We know that there’s a chance we will be seeing the Underworld before too long, or at least that’s what it seems on paper. We know well enough already that what we are seeing at present may not eventually equal what we actually get when the dust settles. Go ahead and be prepared for that accordingly; the only people who have a little bit of advance knowledge right now are book readers, and who is to say that they are going to have all the info, either?

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Percy Jackson and the Olympians right now

What do you most want to see moving into Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 1 episode 5 on Disney+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







