Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 1 episode 5: A favor

After what you saw last night on Disney+, it makes a good bit of sense to want to know more about Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 1 episode 5. We’ve just had a pretty interesting cliffhanger here on multiple fronts. Sure, we saw what happened to the title character underwater; also, it feels like Echidna still has an important role to play in whatever is coming. This isn’t the same sort of story that you saw with Medusa earlier on.

Thanks to Disney+, we do at least have some early details about episode 5 now. The title for the story is “A God Buys Us Cheeseburgers,” and the synopsis below gives you a much better sense of what lies ahead here:

The quest deepens as Percy, Annabeth, and Grover are tasked with a favor from a fearsome opponent.

Of course, this will most likely not prove easy, and there are a number of different reasons why. We hope that we’re going to have a chance to see in here another part of their quest, but it doesn’t have to be as action-packed to be effective. The most important thing we would say is that the characters continue to develop as we continue to be intricately invested within this world. The more continuous this investment is, the better off it will be for all of us once we get around to the finale.

Given that there is a good bit of story still to come, we’ll have to wait and see exactly what happens — book fans obviously have an advantage, but there is a chance that we could be seeing some subtle changes at the same time here. We just hope that you’re ready.

