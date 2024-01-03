Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 1 episode 4: Echidna!

We had a feeling that Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 1 episode 4 was going to have a hard time topping what came before, at least when it comes to featuring noteworthy figures from mythology. We had a pretty compelling story courtesy of Medusa last week and this time around, Percy and his friends found themselves feeling with a new sort of threat. To be specific, thing in terms of the “Mother of Monsters” herself.

The show chose to bring about Echidna’s introduction in a compelling way, as she set up Percy to fall victim to a stunt on a train. From there, she decided to unleash her latest part of his revenge plan — a monster hidden away in a bag. This story quickly became a game of cat and mouse, one that found everyone desperate for a spot to hide. Annabeth helped to find a secure location, but we wondered immediately if it was going to stay that way forever. How could we not be at least marginally suspicious?

Well, as it turns out, Echidna and her Chimera monster were able to find a way to get to Percy and unlike what we saw with Medusa last week, not everything is altogether wrapped up at the moment. Instead, this story concluded with Nereid sending a message to Percy — that his father had always been there. He also sent the message of “just breathe,” which channels back to what we saw at the very beginning of the episode.

Was this a rather abrupt ending? Well, in some ways you could argue so, but we will say that the ending with Percy and his connection to the water was pretty darn cool. Consider it one of many different discoveries that could be coming within this hero’s journey. So long as the rest of the season continues to introduce some characters this compelling, we will be happy with the end result.

