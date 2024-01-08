NCIS: Origins spoilers: Who else is joining prequel?

One of the biggest surprises so far this year has been the announcement of NCIS: Origins, a prequel series in the works at CBS. This is one that will feature some of the earlier days of Gibbs at the organization, and will feature Mark Harmon both as a narrator as well as executive producer.

We’ve already known that there will be a younger version of Mike Franks aboard the series, which is of course notable for anyone familiar with the original NCIS. So who else appears to be joining the fold?

According to a report coming in from TVLine, the series is looking to introduce potentially a younger version of Special Agent Vera Strickland, who was played by Roma Maffia all the way back in season 11. This character was Franks’ partner once upon a time, and it therefore makes some sense that she would be a part of the show, as well.

In the end here, there are absolutely a myriad of different question marks that a show like this is going to raise, whether it be how it ties into the original beyond the characters and also, who is going to play young Gibbs. You can argue that it makes some sense that Sean Harmon takes on the part, given his past attachment and also the fact that he is an executive producer on this show. However, that has not been confirmed, and it appears as though the powers-that-be are looking for someone to play the part.

Hopefully, some more news all about this prequel is going to come out entering the 2024-25 TV season. Our hope remains that it does bring some of the elements that we’ve come to know and love about the show over the years, but with some new twists.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

