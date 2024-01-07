NCIS season 21: Is door now open for Ziva, Tony spin-off?

Following the big news about an NCIS prequel a matter of days ago, is there a chance at a Ziva spin-off down the lines?

At the time of this writing, of course nothing has been suggested or reported on the subject. However, in between the prequel and also NCIS: Sydney, it is clear that CBS and Paramount+ are eager to expand this brand like never before. There are two different ways they can do that — by focusing on new field officers, or by relying on characters that they already have. This is where Ziva and Tony make some sense.

After all, think of it like this — what if we’re seeing them move into a PI business like we’ve seen over on Bosch: Legacy? They’re clearly not with NCIS anymore in an official way, so this would be a chance to see them explore other kinds of cases. Also, Bones is a great example of how to make a great show even after a couple is together. You don’t have to rely on a “will they or won’t they?” as some sort of crutch to keep things happening. You could easily make a Tony – Ziva series a procedural with a new case every week, or something a little more serialized where they take something on a single case over the course of the season. You could put it on network TV or streaming — either way, it’s easy to imagine that the audience is there given how popular the show was in its heyday.

Beyond just having the right story, there is one other obvious question to think about here — are Cote de Pablo and Michael Weatherly interested? We never got to see Ziva and Tony appear on-screen together after her last arc on NCIS proper, so know there are a lot of “Tiva” fans out there eager for something more. Given that neither of these actors have other series-regular gigs at the moment, it does seem possible.

Let’s go ahead and reiterate this all over again — there is no official word that such a spin-off is going to happen. Yet, it has to be something CBS considers at this point, right?

