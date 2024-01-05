NCIS: Origins, Gibbs origin story, coming; Mark Harmon to narrate

Just in case you felt like the world needed a little bit more NCIS as a franchise, know this: A prequel is coming, and Mark Harmon is involved!

According to a report from Deadline, the folks over at CBS have ordered NCIS: Origins, a series that “begins in 1991, years prior to the events of NCIS. In the new series, Gibbs starts his career as a newly minted special agent at the fledgling NCIS Camp Pendleton office where he forges his place on a gritty, ragtag team led by NCIS legend Mike Franks. ”

For those wondering about Harmon’s involvement, he will serve as a narrator and beyond that, executive-produce behind the scenes with his son Sean Harmon, who has played young Gibbs in the past on the flagship show. A search is underway for an actor to take on the Gibbs character here — we honestly wondered if Sean would end up playing the part himself, but that does not appear to be the case (at least for now).

Longtime NCIS writer-producers Gina Lucita Monreal and David J. North are set to co-write the premiere for Origins, and will serve as co-showrunners here. In a statement, here is what Sean had to say about the series:

“The character of Gibbs has been an important part of my life for 20 years, both in watching my father craft the role and previously having the honor to play young Gibbs myself … I always felt there was a tale worth telling about his earlier years, so I am thrilled to be stepping into a producing role alongside Gina, David and my dad as we tell this story and reveal a new side of this beloved character.”

Meanwhile, CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach added the following:

“We are elated and honored to continue the expansion of the NCIS universe in such a unique and unexpected way … Viewers can look forward to Mark Harmon returning to CBS to narrate the complex and mysterious backstory of Leroy Jethro Gibbs’ early years in NCIS: Origins, which will build on the rich legacy of this character while reintroducing fan-favorite characters and meeting new ones.”

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

