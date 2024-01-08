NCIS season 21 premiere spoilers: EP talks Torres’ high stakes

The NCIS season 21 premiere is coming in just over one month’s time, so just how high are the stakes right now for Nick Torres? Well, it is a matter of preserving his future, if that is even possible at this point.

For those in need of a quick refresher here, this is what we can tell you — at the end of season 20, it looked as though Wilmer Valderrama’s character was about to kill someone with some pretty serious ties to his past. This is someone who may have helped his family once upon a time, only to then ruin them. It may be up to the rest of the team to try and help him, but there’s no guarantee that this is going to happen.

In speaking on the current situation to TV Insider, here is at least some of what co-showrunner David J. North had to say:

“Torres is on the cusp of making the worst mistake of his life … In this case, the consequences of his actions will take him away from his team.”

How far will it take him? Is this something that is going to be resolved in just one episode? These are some of the things that we are left to wonder about for the time being, and it could take some time before all of this is ultimately figured out.

For now, we just hope that the producers have cooked up a pretty fascinating story for Wilmer and this character. We have been worried about his future for a long time now, especially since the actor has another gig ahead where he is playing Zorro. (There has not been a lot said about this project in a while, but we have to assume that it is still happening for now.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

