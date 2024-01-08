Stranger Things season 5 filming officially begins

After days of rumors, the folks at Netflix have finally confirmed that Stranger Things season 5 is, in fact, officially underway.

If you head over to the link here, you can see most of the cast in a photo meant to commemorate the start of production. New episodes of the series are still really far away, so don’t look at this and think that this is evidence at all that the show is coming back in the near future. As a matter of fact, we’d consider it to be somewhat of a miracle if we end up seeing the show back at all before the summer or fall of 2025.

One thing that the streaming service could opt to do here is something that they did back with season 4 in split the season up. As a matter of fact, at this point it feels almost inevitable that this is something that they’ll want to do. Why in the world wouldn’t they? It just feels like this has been an incredibly long wait already!

Just remember the following for a moment here: Originally, filming for Stranger Things season 5 was meant to kick off in the late spring of 2023, but it was then delayed in the midst of the industry strikes. By the time that the SAG-AFTRA strike had concluded late last year, it was clearly decided that it would be more convenient to just start off the final season early on in the new year. Now, here we are — there’s a lot to be excited about, but also reasons to be emotional. After all, the Duffer Brothers have already indicated that the stakes are higher than ever entering the end of this show — who is to say with certainty what is going to end up happening here?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

