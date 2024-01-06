Stranger Things season 5 premiere date: Hopes for January 2024

Is there a chance that we are going to learn some big stuff about Stranger Things season 5 over the course of this month? We are in a new year and with that, we know that Netflix is working to cook up some great stuff here.

First and foremost, though, let’s share the one big of unfortunate news: You aren’t going to get any premiere date news anytime soon! For a good while now it has been clear that we’ll be waiting until at least 2025 and at the moment, there’s no guarantee that the show will even be out at that point! Remember that the industry strikes last year delayed things significantly, and this is also a show with a long post-production window in addition to everything else.

If there is a bit of good news to share, though, it is that this is the month that filming kicks off! Work is going to be done throughout the month to get things rolling in a positive direction, and we are pretty darn excited to see what the Duffer Brothers have designed for an epic final chapter. There’s a lot of loose ends to be tied up, some epic battles, and a whole lot more.

Beyond just news on filming this month, we hope to at least get a subtle tease or two before the month ends! Remember here, as well, that there is also a spin-off that we could learn a little bit more about at some point, but it may take a little bit of time. It is possible that Netflix doesn’t share anything on that until Stranger Things is over, since the end of one show could tie into whatever is next.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

