Stranger Things 5: What does Joe Keery know?

If you are a diehard fan of Stranger Things on Netflix, then you may be aware of a few things about filming already. Take, for starters, the fact that filming is going to be kicking off early next year! It has been a long wait to get to this point and yet, we do think that it will absolutely prove worthwhile.

Now, how much does the cast actually know about the story ahead? We know that for a long period of time, they were kept in the dark about pretty much everything. That is at least starting to change.

In a new interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (where he was promoting the new season of Fargo), Joe Keery himself noted that he has seen a few scripts. He officially has some insight that we don’t! Of course, that didn’t mean that he was willing to share any of it. We’re sure that Steve Harrington has at least some sort of important story in the final chapter, but what that is remains to be seen. Also, we should also go ahead and note that we’re going to be waiting for a really long time to find out! It is already clear that we won’t see the series back until at least 2025, and it could even be late in the year depending on if some of these episodes are split up or not.

The only thing that we feel confident in saying is that the stakes are higher than ever before. Netflix absolutely wants this show to be a huge hit and to conclude on a high note. We tend to think they will do everything possible in order to make that happen.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Stranger Things right now, including more thoughts about the future

What do you want to see on Stranger Things season 5?

Do you have any early predictions about the end? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







