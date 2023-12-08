Stranger Things 5 production start date reportedly revealed

We know that the wait for Stranger Things season 5 has been insufferably long, and unfortunately, it’s not even close to being over! Yet, we are at least happy to give a tiny bit more information about when the show could be starting up production in Atlanta.

For now, here is some of what we’re thinking about. According to a new report coming in from Deadline, the plan right now is to start the show up in early January, and there are a couple of dates being bandied about. One of them right now is January 5, whereas the 8th is also in play.

Does it really matter all that much? For the time being, we’d answer with a “no” given that the most important thing from our vantage point is simply that the cast and crew are back. Not everyone tends to start up work the same day anyway, and that is yet another thing to take into consideration for the time being.

As many diehard fans are already aware, this is not the sort of production that is going to be wrapped up at some point within the relatively near future. Instead, be prepared for this to take an extremely long period of time for a multitude of reasons, with the biggest one being the epic scale of these episodes. Even when filming is done, there are still months upon months of post-production work that needs to be done.

When you consider all of this, there is a reason why we do not think the final season will be here until some point in 2025 and at this point, we can’t even guarantee that all of the episodes will be ready at that time.

