Beef season 2: Show creator on possible renewal at Netflix

Following the show’s super-successful run at the Golden Globes tonight, is there more hope than ever for a Beef season 2 at Netflix?

Well, let’s just start off here by saying this — on paper, it certainly feels like there should be a chance! These wins will bring the series more attention, and it also seems like the show’s own creator is eager to do something more in an anthology format. That means a bunch of new faces and, presumably, more opportunities to compete in this category.

Speaking (per Deadline) at the ceremony, here is some of what Lee Sung Jin had to say:

“We always pitched the season to buyers as an anthology series. There was always going to be new characters … Whether it stays limited or turns as an anthology or we continue existing, that’s really up to Netflix. But whatever they decide, I’m definitely ready.”

Now that we’ve said all of this, here is the big question: If you are the streaming service, what are you waiting for? It is true that if this was any other network or streamer, we tend to think that it would have been ordered already. Netflix just has so much stuff that generates a ton of money and attention, and we do tend to think it is more competitive.

If the show’s own creator is “ready,” though, it just feels like now is the time to give Beef the green light, and we are more than prepared for whatever the next chapter of the series could end up looking like. Sure, we may need to exercise some patience — even after the series is renewed (provided it is), we know that it will take some time to assemble a new cast and beyond just that, make a totally new product.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on the Golden Globes, including all of the big winners

Do you want to see a Beef season 2 happen at Netflix?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







