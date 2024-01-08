Golden Globes 2024: Jeremy Allen White, Ali Wong among TV winners

Who were some of the most notable TV winners from the 2024 Golden Globes? We knew entering the night who some of the favorites were. You had Succession in the Drama category, The Bear as a comedy, and then a little bit more mystery within the Limited Series category.

Yet, within this article we’ll do our best to update you on some of the TV-related wins that happen over the course of the night. Be sure to refresh this page!

Actress, Limited Series – Ali Wong, BEEF. We wondered if recency was going to help Juno Temple take this, but the year-round popular of this show on Netflix helped to allow Wong to take this trophy home.

Actor, Limited Series – Steven Yeun, BEEF. The moment that Wong won her category, it was somewhat easy to know where things were going here. It’s crazy to think that Yeun hasn’t had this kind of recognition in his career before this!

Supporting Actress – Elizabeth Debecki, The Crown. Given the competition here including the likes of Meryl Streep and J. Smith-Cameron, this is all the more impressive.

Supporting Actor – Matthew Macfadyen, Succession. We can’t argue with this — the actor won for what was clearly his strongest season of the HBO show.

Actor, Comedy – Jeremy Allen White, The Bear. It is hilarious (ironically) that this is considered a comedy, but there is no denying that his performance is nothing short of outstanding.

