Golden Globes 2024 monologue: Jo Koy on Meryl Streep, more

Jo Koy was the host for the 2024 Golden Globes, and we hoped for what could be a memorable opening monologue? Given that he is a comedian, there was a chance that he’d deliver some really solid material. This was also a breakthrough gig for a guy who is well-known in comedy circles, but isn’t so much of a mainstream name.

So how exactly did he do at the start of the show? Well, we do think that he started of really nervous, and it honestly got better when he was a little bit more combative with the audience. The thing that made Ricky Gervais good at the gig was that he really carried this persona that he didn’t care. Did some of his jokes go over the line? But they did generate headlines. Hosting this show is hard since you want to be supportive of the movies, shows, and people nominated … but also still give people at home a chance to laugh.

Also, remember this: It can be hard sometimes to get people in the entertainment industry to laugh at themselves.

Some of the more notable jokes from Koy’s monologue were about Bradley Cooper’s nose, the movie Saltburn, Killers of the Flower Moon, and even Ozempic. On the TV front, we of course appreciate a lot of conversation about Succession, even if not all of them really landed. (The best one was when he compared the HBO show to The Crown, and also took a jab at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the same time.)

Oh, and of course there were a lot of jokes about Meryl Streep, while also complimenting her overall body of work.

Overall…

There were some good jokes, but Koy was neither edgy nor crazy enough to generate a ton of laughter. He wasn’t on par with Gervais, or the Amy Poehler – Tina Fey combo we’ve seen in the past.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on the Golden Globes right now

What did you think about the opening from Jo Koy at the 2024 Golden Globes?

Be sure to share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







